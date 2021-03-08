Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 8th (ACN, AMRX, ARGKF, AU, BE, BKU, CABO, CLPBY, CLVT, COUP)

Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, March 8th:
Accenture (NYSE:ACN) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a neutral rating to a positive rating. The firm currently has $290.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $267.00.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a buy rating. They currently have $6.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.00.
AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $35.00 price target on the stock.
BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) was upgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.
Cable One (NYSE:CABO) was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2,100.00 price target on the stock.
Cable One (NYSE:CABO) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $2,025.00 price target on the stock.
Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.
Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.
Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.
salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.
Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) was upgraded by analysts at Renaissance Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.
EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.
Eaton (NYSE:ETN) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $160.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $110.00.
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $70.00 price target on the stock.
Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $65.00 price target on the stock.
Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.
ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $215.00 target price on the stock.
Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a buy rating.
Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $50.00 target price on the stock.
The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00.
Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $110.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00.
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.
NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $85.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $87.00.
Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $130.00 price target on the stock.
SEA (NYSE:SE) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.
Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.
Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a neutral rating to a positive rating. The firm currently has $55.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00.
Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.
Target (NYSE:TGT) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $200.00 price target on the stock.
V.F. (NYSE:VFC) was upgraded by analysts at Pivotal Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Pivotal Research currently has $94.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $86.00.
Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $190.00 price target on the stock.
Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating.
Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $4.00 price target on the stock.
Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $180.00 target price on the stock.
Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.
