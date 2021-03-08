Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 8th (ACN, AMRX, ARGKF, AU, BE, BKU, CABO, CLPBY, CLVT, COUP)

Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, March 8th:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a neutral rating to a positive rating. The firm currently has $290.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $267.00.

Get Accenture plc alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a buy rating. They currently have $6.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.00.

Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF)

was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $35.00 price target on the stock.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) was upgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2,100.00 price target on the stock.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $2,025.00 price target on the stock.

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) was upgraded by analysts at Renaissance Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an underperform rating to a market perform rating.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $160.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $110.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $70.00 price target on the stock.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $65.00 price target on the stock.

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $215.00 target price on the stock.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a buy rating.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $50.00 target price on the stock.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $110.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $85.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $87.00.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $130.00 price target on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a neutral rating to a positive rating. The firm currently has $55.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Target (NYSE:TGT) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $200.00 price target on the stock.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) was upgraded by analysts at Pivotal Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Pivotal Research currently has $94.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $86.00.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $190.00 price target on the stock.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $4.00 price target on the stock.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $180.00 target price on the stock.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.