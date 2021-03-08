Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ: CCRN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/3/2021 – Cross Country Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Cross Country Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. Their diverse client base includes both clinical and nonclinical settings, servicing acute care hospitals, physician practice groups, outpatient and ambulatory-care centers, nursing facilities, both public schools and charter schools, rehabilitation and sports medicine clinics, government facilities, and homecare. They are able to place clinicians on travel and per diem assignments, local short-term contracts and permanent positions. They are a market leader in providing flexible workforce management solutions, which include managed services programs (MSP), internal resource pool consulting and development, electronic medical record (EMR) transition staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling and other outsourcing and consultative services. “

2/25/2021 – Cross Country Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Cross Country Healthcare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Cross Country Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. Their diverse client base includes both clinical and nonclinical settings, servicing acute care hospitals, physician practice groups, outpatient and ambulatory-care centers, nursing facilities, both public schools and charter schools, rehabilitation and sports medicine clinics, government facilities, and homecare. They are able to place clinicians on travel and per diem assignments, local short-term contracts and permanent positions. They are a market leader in providing flexible workforce management solutions, which include managed services programs (MSP), internal resource pool consulting and development, electronic medical record (EMR) transition staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling and other outsourcing and consultative services. “

CCRN stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.53. 251,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,349. The stock has a market cap of $470.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.20.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 250.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 433.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

