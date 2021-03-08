Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for EverQuote (EVER)

EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/1/2021 – EverQuote had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $51.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – EverQuote had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $51.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – EverQuote was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EverQuote’s fourth-quarter earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. The company should continue to benefit from its exclusive data asset and technology, solid top-line growth and strong financial profile. Solid performances at automotive and other insurance verticals poise the company well for growth. Lower advertising costs coupled with growth in revenue per quote request helped the company deliver improved variable marketing margin. EverQuote expects to benefit from the shift to online insurance sales as the need for social distancing has increased due to the coronavirus pandemic. It remains focused on the growth of consumer traffic and addition of channels. However, high costs put pressure on margin. Also, lower return on equity poses financial threat to the company. “

2/23/2021 – EverQuote had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2021 – EverQuote had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.

Shares of EVER traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.70. 2,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.29 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.87. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $63.44.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.79 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Darryl Auguste sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,942,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $78,754.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,485 shares in the company, valued at $8,235,037.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,278 shares of company stock worth $4,775,114. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,153,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,080,000 after acquiring an additional 61,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,227,000 after purchasing an additional 88,641 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 928,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,686,000 after purchasing an additional 232,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after purchasing an additional 142,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 531,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,842,000 after purchasing an additional 91,926 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

