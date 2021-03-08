Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Insmed (INSM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ: INSM) recently:

3/8/2021 – Insmed had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Insmed was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

3/2/2021 – Insmed had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Insmed was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

1/19/2021 – Insmed had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Insmed was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.92. 1,367,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,676. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.73. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $45.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 2.43.

Get Insmed Incorporated alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. Insmed’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $114,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,857,952.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 21,550 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $963,069.50. Insiders have sold a total of 34,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,274 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,515,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Insmed by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 10,267 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $687,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 156,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.