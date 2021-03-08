Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TCW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE: TCW) recently:

2/25/2021 – Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.00 to C$2.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$2.15 to C$2.25. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.25 to C$2.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.30 to C$2.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.90 to C$2.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) was upgraded by analysts at Cormark from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$2.30 price target on the stock, up previously from C$1.40.

1/13/2021 – Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

1/12/2021 – Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.20 to C$2.30. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.60 to C$1.90.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,018,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.44. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.42 and a one year high of C$1.98. The stock has a market cap of C$492.82 million and a PE ratio of -2.17.

In related news, insider Clarke Inc. sold 298,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$477,920.00.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

