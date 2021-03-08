Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Select Medical (SEM)

Select Medical (NYSE: SEM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/8/2021 – Select Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $32.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Select Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $32.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Select Medical was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

2/17/2021 – Select Medical had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE SEM traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.69. The stock had a trading volume of 885,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,939. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.61. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $34.01.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. Select Medical had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 3.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 15,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $540,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,140,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,793,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 6,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $186,186.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,499,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,494,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 405,904 shares of company stock valued at $12,835,918. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 36.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,325 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 23,119 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Select Medical by 1.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 889,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Select Medical by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 18,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Select Medical by 203.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 18,649 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

