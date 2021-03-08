Analyzing Equitable (NYSE:EQH) and SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT)

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) and Equitable (NYSE:EQH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SelectQuote and Equitable’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SelectQuote $531.52 million 7.83 $81.15 million ($0.16) -159.50 Equitable $9.59 billion 1.44 $2.11 billion $4.85 6.53

Equitable has higher revenue and earnings than SelectQuote. SelectQuote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equitable, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SelectQuote and Equitable, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SelectQuote 0 2 8 0 2.80 Equitable 0 0 7 0 3.00

SelectQuote presently has a consensus target price of $32.70, indicating a potential upside of 28.13%. Equitable has a consensus target price of $29.20, indicating a potential downside of 7.80%. Given SelectQuote’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SelectQuote is more favorable than Equitable.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.8% of SelectQuote shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Equitable shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of SelectQuote shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Equitable shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SelectQuote and Equitable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SelectQuote N/A N/A N/A Equitable N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Equitable beats SelectQuote on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs. Two foundational pillars underpin SelectQuote's success: a force of more than 1,000 highly-trained and skilled agents who provide a consultative needs analysis for every consumer, and proprietary technology that sources, scores, and routes high-quality sales leads. The company has three core business lines: SelectQuote Senior, SelectQuote Life and SelectQuote Auto and Home. SelectQuote Senior, the largest and fastest-growing business, serves the needs of a demographic that sees 10,000 people turn 65 each day with a range of Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans from 15 leading, nationally-recognized carriers, as well as prescription drug plan, dental, vision and hearing plans.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals. The Group Retirement segment provides tax-deferred investment and retirement services or products to plans sponsored by educational entities, municipalities, and not-for-profit entities, as well as small and medium-sized businesses. The Investment Management and Research segment offers diversified investment management, research, and related solutions to a range of clients through institutional, retail, and private wealth management channels; and distributes its institutional research products and solutions. The Protection Solutions segment provides a range of universal life, indexed universal life, and term life products to help affluent and high net worth individuals, as well as small and medium-sized business owners; and a suite of life, short- and long-term disability, dental, and vision insurance products to small and medium-size businesses. The company was formerly known as AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Equitable Holdings, Inc. in January 2020. Equitable Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is based in New York, New York.

