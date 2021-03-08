Analyzing Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) and Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) and Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

This table compares Corporate Office Properties Trust and Hersha Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporate Office Properties Trust 9.67% 3.49% 1.46% Hersha Hospitality Trust -51.54% -17.94% -6.80%

Corporate Office Properties Trust has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Hersha Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.79, meaning that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corporate Office Properties Trust and Hersha Hospitality Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporate Office Properties Trust $641.23 million 4.78 $191.69 million $2.03 13.46 Hersha Hospitality Trust $529.96 million 0.82 -$3.67 million $1.94 5.75

Corporate Office Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Hersha Hospitality Trust. Hersha Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporate Office Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Corporate Office Properties Trust and Hersha Hospitality Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporate Office Properties Trust 0 5 8 0 2.62 Hersha Hospitality Trust 3 5 0 0 1.63

Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus target price of $28.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.40%. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus target price of $6.69, suggesting a potential downside of 40.02%. Given Corporate Office Properties Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Corporate Office Properties Trust is more favorable than Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.4% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Corporate Office Properties Trust beats Hersha Hospitality Trust on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics (ÂRegional Office PropertiesÂ). As of December 31, 2020, the Company derived 87% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 13% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 17 properties owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPT's core portfolio of 179 office and data center shell properties encompassed 20.8 million square feet and was 95.0% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts that was 86.7% leased.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. The Company's common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ÂHT.Â

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.