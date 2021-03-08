Analyzing Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) and BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) and BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Rapid7 has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackLine has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rapid7 and BlackLine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid7 0 1 11 0 2.92 BlackLine 0 2 7 0 2.78

Rapid7 currently has a consensus price target of $92.36, suggesting a potential upside of 18.04%. BlackLine has a consensus price target of $147.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.57%. Given BlackLine’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BlackLine is more favorable than Rapid7.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.4% of Rapid7 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of BlackLine shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Rapid7 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of BlackLine shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rapid7 and BlackLine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid7 -21.61% -69.25% -7.68% BlackLine -11.58% -0.29% -0.11%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rapid7 and BlackLine’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid7 $326.95 million 12.48 -$53.85 million ($0.74) -104.66 BlackLine $288.98 million 21.99 -$30.70 million ($0.25) -439.80

BlackLine has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rapid7. BlackLine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rapid7, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BlackLine beats Rapid7 on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc. provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals. The company's other products include Nexpose, an on-premise version of company's vulnerability risk management solution; AppSpider, an on-premise version of company's application security testing solution; Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution; and InsightOps that enables organizations to store and search data in real time. It offers its products through a combination of perpetual and term software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves customers in a range of industries, including technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships, as well as directly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It has a strategic partnership with Snyk to deliver end-to-end application security to organizations developing cloud native applications. Rapid7, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc. provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail. The company's financial close management solutions comprise Task Management that enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; Journal Entry, which allows users to generate, review, and post manual journal entries; and Variance Analysis that monitors and automatically identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances. Its Intercompany Hub solutions consists of Intercompany Workflow, which replaces informal, ad-hoc intercompany requests, and approvals; Intercompany Processing that records an organization's intercompany transactions and posts them from a single source; and Netting and Settlement, which automatically generate a real-time, aggregated settlement matrix that shows the balance of transactions. The company also provides Compliance, is an integrated solution that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing; and implementation, support, and training services. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales force to multinational corporations, large domestic enterprises and mid-market companies across various industries. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

