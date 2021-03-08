Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 835,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,060 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.59% of Anaplan worth $60,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth $422,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Anaplan by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Anaplan by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at $710,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Anaplan by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,737,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,692,000 after acquiring an additional 267,539 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Anaplan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

In other news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $48,496.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,612 shares in the company, valued at $376,958.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $2,322,671.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,836.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 297,603 shares of company stock worth $21,675,318 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLAN opened at $57.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.06. Anaplan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.19 and a beta of 2.05.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

