AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Gap Down to $29.47

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.47, but opened at $17.29. AnaptysBio shares last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 9,135 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AnaptysBio from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.14.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $492.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.36.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.74). Analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other AnaptysBio news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $751,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the third quarter worth $198,000.

About AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.