Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) Shares Gap Up to $3.34

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.34, but opened at $6.63. Anchiano Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.68, with a volume of 72,630 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Anchiano Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Anchiano Therapeutics by 430.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 56,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Anchiano Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., a preclinical biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule anti-cancer therapies. It primarily develops Pan-RAS Program that identifies novel indene-based small molecules that exhibit potent and selective inhibition of activated RAS signaling regardless of isoform or mutation; and PDE10/Ã-catenin program, which identifies small molecules that selectively and potently inhibit PDE10 and suppress Wnt/APC/Ã-catenin signaling in preclinical models.

