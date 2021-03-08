Andrew B. Nace Acquires 1,500 Shares of CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Stock

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) EVP Andrew B. Nace purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.28 per share, for a total transaction of $22,920.00.

NYSEAMERICAN CIX traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.75. 25,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,177. CompX International Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $17.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from CompX International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CompX International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) by 110.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,323 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.33% of CompX International worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

CompX International Company Profile

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

