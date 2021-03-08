Andrew Cook Purchases 10,000 Shares of Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX) Stock

Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX) insider Andrew Cook bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$5.63 ($4.02) per share, with a total value of A$56,250.00 ($40,178.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.53, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$6.03.

Atlas Arteria Limited owns, develops, and operates toll roads. It holds a 13.4% interest in TRIP II, the concessionaire for Dulles Greenway toll road located in northern Virginia, the United States. The company was formerly known as Macquarie Atlas Roads Limited and changed its name to Atlas Arteria Limited in May 2018.

