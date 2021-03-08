AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Upgraded to Hold by HSBC

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.
AU has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.26.
AU opened at $21.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
