AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Upgraded to Hold by HSBC

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

AU has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.26.

AU opened at $21.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,431,863 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $597,889,000 after acquiring an additional 944,551 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 4,603,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,132,000 after acquiring an additional 610,297 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 32.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,997 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,904 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 11.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,213,338 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,148,000 after acquiring an additional 439,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,618,523 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,851,000 after acquiring an additional 675,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

