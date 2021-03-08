AnimalGo Reaches Market Cap of $18.02 Million (GOM2)

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One AnimalGo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AnimalGo has a market capitalization of $18.02 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00060199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $425.17 or 0.00825482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00009478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00026469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00061036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00030226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00041240 BTC.

About AnimalGo

AnimalGo (CRYPTO:GOM2) is a token. It launched on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 tokens. The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io . The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net

Buying and Selling AnimalGo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnimalGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AnimalGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

