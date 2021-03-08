Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of NLY opened at $8.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $9.17.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Argus started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.