ANON Tops 1-Day Volume of $309.00 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 8th. One ANON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ANON has a total market capitalization of $77,268.42 and approximately $309.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ANON has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $234.56 or 0.00461036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00067025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00059001 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $405.39 or 0.00796828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00026461 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

