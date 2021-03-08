Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will report $40.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.50 million and the highest is $43.20 million. Antares Pharma posted sales of $33.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full year sales of $186.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.00 million to $189.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $223.59 million, with estimates ranging from $217.36 million to $235.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%.

ATRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.15.

In other news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 491,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $2,459,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,563,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,815,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $284,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,288.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 713,133 shares of company stock worth $3,468,268 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $730,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 445.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 31,644 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Antares Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $595,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Antares Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Antares Pharma by 28.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $4.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.87 million, a P/E ratio of 69.18 and a beta of 1.44. Antares Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $5.07.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

