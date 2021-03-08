Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Director Leslie B. Daniels Buys 4,000 Shares

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Director Leslie B. Daniels purchased 4,000 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $164,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:ATEX traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.87. The stock had a trading volume of 219,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,905. Anterix Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $57.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.62.

Get Anterix alerts:

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 4,358.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Anterix by 68.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Anterix by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Anterix during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,188,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anterix by 66.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATEX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.