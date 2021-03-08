Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,014,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 29,890 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.05% of Antero Midstream worth $38,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 12.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 52,115 shares in the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $9.46 on Monday. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

AM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

