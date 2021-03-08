Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,471,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481,395 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.78% of Antero Midstream worth $65,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,284,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,326,000 after purchasing an additional 150,730 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1,266.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,487,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,759 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 302,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 183,405 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 12.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,163 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.29.

NYSE AM opened at $9.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 3.42. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $9.69.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. Research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.00%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 98.40%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

