Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Sets New 12-Month High at $342.23

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $342.23 and last traded at $339.00, with a volume of 45245 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $333.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.35.

Get Anthem alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $303.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.01. The company has a market cap of $82.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of Anthem by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Anthem by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 451,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,552,000 after purchasing an additional 92,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $32,394,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.