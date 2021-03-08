Anthony Shields Sells 224,314,810 Shares of Carnegie Clean Energy Limited (ASX:CCE) Stock

Carnegie Clean Energy Limited (ASX:CCE) insider Anthony Shields sold 224,314,810 shares of Carnegie Clean Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01), for a total transaction of A$1,570,203.67 ($1,121,574.05).

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.32.

Carnegie Clean Energy Company Profile

Carnegie Clean Energy Limited develops and commercializes the CETO wave energy technology for converting ocean wave energy into zero-emission electricity worldwide. It also produces and sells clean renewable energy using solar and associated battery systems to the Department of Defense. Carnegie Clean Energy Limited has collaboration agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company to develop a reinforcement learning based controller for the CETO wave energy technology.

