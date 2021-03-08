Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.84

Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.84 and last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 71462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APA. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Apache from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apache currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.23.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 4.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.09.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Apache by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 35,650 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Apache by 374.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 685,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after buying an additional 541,074 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apache by 1.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Apache by 61.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 556,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after buying an additional 212,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

