APIX (APIX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $649,006.00

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. APIX has a total market capitalization of $8.66 million and $649,006.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, APIX has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One APIX coin can now be purchased for $0.0733 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.



About APIX

APIX is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 coins. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

