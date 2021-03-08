apM Coin (APM) Price Tops $0.0213 on Exchanges

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 8th. apM Coin has a market capitalization of $7.69 million and $2.02 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One apM Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, apM Coin has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get apM Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00060750 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $430.43 or 0.00826885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00009375 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00026160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00061358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00029974 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00041946 BTC.

apM Coin Coin Profile

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a coin. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com . The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

apM Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for apM Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for apM Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.