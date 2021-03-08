Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.36

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.36 and last traded at $40.09, with a volume of 171960 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.39.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APOG. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.72.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $313.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.61%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, Director Bernard P. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $650,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APOG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth $43,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

