Apollo Currency (APL) Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $38.82 million and $2.43 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.57 or 0.00284352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008491 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008528 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00066112 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004547 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 tokens. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

