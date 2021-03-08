AppCoins (APPC) Trading Up 6.4% Over Last 7 Days

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 8th. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $18.77 million and $292,549.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins token can now be purchased for $0.0765 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00060199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.87 or 0.00818581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00026275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00061140 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00030146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00041423 BTC.

AppCoins Token Profile

AppCoins is a token. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,415,140 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,415,139 tokens. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

AppCoins Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.