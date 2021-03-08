Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.07% of Appian worth $8,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Appian by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Appian by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Appian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Appian by 356.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 8,846 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Appian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $145.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -263.64 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.56 and a 200 day moving average of $125.68. Appian Co. has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

In other news, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $11,095,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total transaction of $53,365,699.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,088 shares of company stock valued at $65,844,469 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

