Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Hyman Charles D’s 2nd Largest Position

Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.8% of Hyman Charles D’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Apple were worth $60,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $121.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

