Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Lido Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,645,118 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the period. Apple comprises 7.3% of Lido Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $218,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 41,574 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,516,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 454,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $60,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Apple by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 141,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,995,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 278,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

Shares of AAPL opened at $121.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.