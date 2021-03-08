Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.6% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $121.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.16. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

