Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,574 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 189.7% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 96,414 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,165,000 after buying an additional 63,128 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth raised its position in shares of Apple by 299.3% in the third quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 62,027 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after buying an additional 46,492 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 290.8% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 43,733 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 32,541 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 276.5% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,212 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 17,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 528.2% in the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 38,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 32,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $121.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.