Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,021,895 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 41,302 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 6.2% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $268,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $121.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

