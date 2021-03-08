Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Services Inc

Strategic Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 23,543 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.3% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Cowen increased their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $121.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.16. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

