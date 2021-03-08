Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Trimmed by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,033,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,206 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 11.8% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Apple were worth $137,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $121.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

