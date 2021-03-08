Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,710 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $14,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.33.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $113.45 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $124.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.03.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

