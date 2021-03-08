Apria (NYSE:APR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:APR) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.95% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of APR opened at $21.59 on Monday. Apria has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $28.01.

In other Apria news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $160,425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

