APYSwap (APYS) Market Cap Reaches $8.14 Million

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. In the last week, APYSwap has traded flat against the US dollar. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.47 or 0.00002727 BTC on exchanges. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $8.14 million and approximately $792,792.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $247.80 or 0.00459658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00067326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00046959 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00076636 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00077872 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $250.14 or 0.00463998 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,537,737 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

