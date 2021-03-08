APYSwap (APYS) Price Tops $1.60 on Major Exchanges

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. During the last seven days, APYSwap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for about $1.60 or 0.00003173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $8.84 million and approximately $811,448.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.24 or 0.00461955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00067304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00076092 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00081022 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00050702 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $226.84 or 0.00449282 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,537,737 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

