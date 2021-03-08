Aragon Reaches Market Capitalization of $206.01 Million (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Aragon has a total market cap of $206.01 million and $26.57 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can now be purchased for $5.20 or 0.00010071 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aragon has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00059740 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.83 or 0.00814881 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00009278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00026206 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00060988 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00029870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00041238 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon (ANT) is a token. It launched on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aragon is aragon.org

Buying and Selling Aragon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

