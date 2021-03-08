Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Shares Gap Up to $6.46

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.46, but opened at $7.11. Aravive shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 3,700 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARAV shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Aravive in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Aravive from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $112.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aravive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aravive by 12.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 20,408 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Aravive by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Aravive in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.

