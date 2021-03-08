ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Hits New 52-Week High at $69.25

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.25 and last traded at $68.99, with a volume of 7002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.39.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARCB. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stephens raised shares of ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.93 and its 200-day moving average is $41.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.11 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

In related news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in ArcBest by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ArcBest by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ArcBest by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ArcBest by 64.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

