Arcblock Market Capitalization Reaches $13.00 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 8th. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. Arcblock has a total market cap of $13.00 million and $6.49 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00060401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.19 or 0.00797613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00009437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00026748 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00060986 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00030130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00041183 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a token. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arcblock Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

