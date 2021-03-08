Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) Price Hits $1.28 on Top Exchanges

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Archer DAO Governance Token has a total market cap of $10.20 million and $459,905.00 worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can now be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00002375 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00063834 BTC.
- Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001178 BTC.
- Public Mint (MINT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001514 BTC.
- Parachute (PAR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- Peony (PNY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000070 BTC.
- HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- Rupee (RUP) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Archer DAO Governance Token Profile
Archer DAO Governance Token Token Trading
