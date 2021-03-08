Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) Price Hits $1.28 on Top Exchanges

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Archer DAO Governance Token has a total market cap of $10.20 million and $459,905.00 worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can now be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00002375 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00063834 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token Profile

ARCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,001,631 tokens. The official message board for Archer DAO Governance Token is medium.com/archer-dao . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official website is archerdao.io

Archer DAO Governance Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archer DAO Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Archer DAO Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Archer DAO Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

