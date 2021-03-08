Archer DAO Governance Token Trading Down 11.3% Over Last Week (ARCH)

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 8th. Over the last week, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can now be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002368 BTC on exchanges. Archer DAO Governance Token has a market capitalization of $9.62 million and $623,191.00 worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Archer DAO Governance Token

Archer DAO Governance Token (CRYPTO:ARCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,990,724 tokens. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official website is archerdao.io . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/archer-dao

Buying and Selling Archer DAO Governance Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archer DAO Governance Token directly using US dollars.

