Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Position Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,228 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Arconic worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 0.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 16.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arconic alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

In related news, CEO Timothy Donald Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 508,627 shares in the company, valued at $11,454,280.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson acquired 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,296.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,737.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,400 shares of company stock worth $279,446.

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $25.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.35. Arconic Co. has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $31.59.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.91). Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Arconic’s revenue was down 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.