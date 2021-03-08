Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Up 6.1%

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)’s share price shot up 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.87 and last traded at $26.82. 1,245,204 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 1,028,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arconic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.35.
In other news, Director Frederick A. Henderson purchased 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $98,296.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,737.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Donald Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,627 shares in the company, valued at $11,454,280.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,400 shares of company stock worth $279,446 over the last 90 days.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,796,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arconic during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,319,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arconic by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,437,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,840,000 after purchasing an additional 687,787 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 2,656.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after buying an additional 431,208 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,554,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.
Arconic Company Profile (NYSE:ARNC)
Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.
