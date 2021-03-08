Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Up 6.1%

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)’s share price shot up 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.87 and last traded at $26.82. 1,245,204 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 1,028,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arconic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.35.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederick A. Henderson purchased 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $98,296.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,737.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Donald Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,627 shares in the company, valued at $11,454,280.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,400 shares of company stock worth $279,446 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arconic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,796,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arconic during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,319,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arconic by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,437,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,840,000 after purchasing an additional 687,787 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 2,656.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after buying an additional 431,208 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,554,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

